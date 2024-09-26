When Fall Comes To New England

Apprreciating the change of seasons, and moving on into October !

This program will air on Sunday, September 29th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Burnham Presents in Lincoln, VT presents The Clements Brothers at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday October 5th. Founding members of the Lonely Heartstrings Band, Charles & George Clements, share musical journeys filled with vocal harmonies, instrumental virtuosity and a genuine love of song while capturing their singer-songwriter sensibilities in a unique blended voice. Doors open at 7:00. Music at 7:30 for two sets.

Next Stage Arts continues its 2024 Bandwagon Summer Series of concerts with a Folk/Roots/Americana music festival featuring The Clements Brothers, The Jacob Jolliff Band, and The Mammals on Sunday, October 6th at 2:00 pm at Cooper Softball Field at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney.

The Shidaa Projects presents their 3rd annual “Celebration of Community and Diversity” on Saturday October 5th from 3-5 pm at the First Congregational Church of Berlin (1808 Scott Hill Rd., Berlin VT). Our concert of West African music and dance is free and open to all. The venue is fully accessible for persons with disabilities.

Bow Thayer presents Trio of Aether at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon on Friday, October 4th beginning at 7 p.m.

Tom Sustic Productions presents Tuvan throat singing masters Alash on Friday October 4th in the Stetson Studio 1 at Vermont Public, 365 Troy Avnue at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Music begins at 7:00.

The Duo "A Couple of Wanderers" will be playing at Charley O's World Famous in Montpelier on Thursday October 3rd from 8 - 10 p.m.

Songs, Meditations, and A Dream", A program of music by local composer Don Jamison, will be performed at the Montpelier Unitarian Church on Saturday October 5th at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday October 6th at the Charlotte Congragational Church at 3 p.m.

