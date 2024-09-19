Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Vintage Green Mountain Bluegrass and Lovely Leaves !

By Robert Resnik
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:20 PM EDT
Seminal Burlington bluegrass band Pine Island ca. 1977
photo by Marion Ettlinger
Seminal Burlington bluegrass band Pine Island ca. 1977

Still humming after Iris Dement's stellar performance a few weeks ago for the UVM Lane Series, celebrating the beginning of this year's Green Mountain leaf peeping season, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, September 22nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be picking and singing in the early afternoon to celebrate Peck Farm Apple Orchard's fall celebration at 750 Sibley Road in East Montpelier for their fall celebration on Sunday September 29th from 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Come pick your own apples and celebrate the season with cider and donuts and live bluegrass music. [More info at www.peckfarmorchard.com.]

The Vermont band the American Dream, consisting of Steve Rice , Bodie Kelton, Richard Cook , and Deano MacCarthy will be playing an eclectic mix of Folk , Folk Rock, Soul , and Rock every Friday afternoon from Three to Five PM through the foliage season. Presented by the Hartford Library’s Covers and Keys program, admission is free.

On Saturday September 28th the Barre Opera House presents Karan Casey, one of Ireland’s most highly-esteemed singer-songwriters. She’s joined by her two bandmates, Niamh Donne and Sean Og Graham, two amazing musicians in their own right. And to add to this embarrassment of riches, the openers are Sorcha Costello and Diarmuid Ó Meachair, both recipients of Ireland’s Young Musician of the Year at the annual traditional music awards.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
