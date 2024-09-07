Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

No Mercy, and Pure Religion !

By Robert Resnik
Published September 7, 2024 at 11:31 AM EDT
acoustic and electric guitar master Jorma Kaukonen
John Kisch Archive/Getty Images
/
Wikimedia commons
acoustic and electric guitar master Jorma Kaukonen

Jorma channels Reverend Gary Davis, slack key Hawaiian guitar masters, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, September 8th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Michael T. Jermyn and the Aristocratic Peasants will be playing at the Montpelier farmers market on Saturday September 14th from
9am to 1pm

The Sky Blue Boys will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners on Friday September 13th from 6 - 9 p.m.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse, held at the First Congregational Church, 10 S. Park St in Lebanon, NH, presents Dan Houghton and Rachel Clemente Friday September 13th at 8:15 p.m. The evening will also include Jake Klar and Green Heron. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
