No Mercy, and Pure Religion !

Jorma channels Reverend Gary Davis, slack key Hawaiian guitar masters, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, September 8th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Michael T. Jermyn and the Aristocratic Peasants will be playing at the Montpelier farmers market on Saturday September 14th from

9am to 1pm

The Sky Blue Boys will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners on Friday September 13th from 6 - 9 p.m.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse, held at the First Congregational Church, 10 S. Park St in Lebanon, NH, presents Dan Houghton and Rachel Clemente Friday September 13th at 8:15 p.m. The evening will also include Jake Klar and Green Heron. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

