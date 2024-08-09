How Ya Gonna Keep 'em Down On the Farm After They've Seen Paree ?

Lots of Parisien delights, the astonishing lineup of artists playing this week at the Vermont Bluegrass Festival in Manchester, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, August 11th

from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Tom Rush will be playing at the Flying Monkey in Plymoth, New Hampshire on Saturday August 17th.

Singer songwriter Joe Pug will be playing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 15th.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Ladder Grille and Pub in Barre on Thursday August 15th from 6-8:30 p.m. and on Friday August 16th at Hogan's Pub at Sugarbush from 5-8.

Summer Music at Grace Church in Sheldon presents Frevo on Friday, August 16th at 7 p.m. featuring an eclectic program of music arranged for classical guitar, cello, flute and clarinet.

The Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival in Manchester VT runs from Thursday, August 15th - 18th. This year's lineup includes Crooked Still, Aiofe O'Donovan the Pointe Noir Cajun Band, Jerry Douglas, Noam Pikelny, the Slocan Ramblers, Twisted Pine, Tim O'Brien, and many many more! The festival website is https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/

Singer-songwriter Grant Peeples and globetrotting troubadour Fred Gillen, Jr. will co-headline Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, on August 18, 2024, at 6 p.m. More info at stage33live.com.

Local songbird Michele Choiniere presents a program of Quebecois and Franco American song at the Shelburne Town Hall on Friday August 16th featuring guests Will Patton and Dono Schabner.

Cabot Arts presents a concert with Va-et-Vient on Tuesday August 13th on the Cabot town green. Music begins at 6 p.m.

