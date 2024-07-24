More Sweet Music In Heaven

Celebrating the music of Bernice Johnson Reagon and Happy Traum, both of whom beloved in the world of folk music, and both of whom died earlier this month.

This program will air on Sunday, July 28th from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series presents Rick Redington and Tuff Luv on Wednesday July 31st. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

Carol Hausner and Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan will be playing at Kraemer & Kin in Alburg, VT on Saturday, August 3rd from 6 - 8 p.m.

Marsh Lights featuring Colby Crehan will be performing at the Schroon Lake Boathouse Concert Series on Tuesday, July 30th at 7 p.m.

On Saturday August 3rd , The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be performing on the Royalton Green at 1 Park Street. It’s the Royalton’s annual Old Home Days. The Pioneers will also be playing a bluegrass brunch beginning at noon on Sunday August 4th at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington.

Vermont musician and song collector Deb Flanders presents the 25th Anniversary Folk Concert at the Old West Church in Calais on Sunday, August 4th at

4:00 p.m. This Concert features Moira Smiley & the Rhizome Project. This annual folk concert is organized by singer Deb Flanders in honor of her great-aunt Helen Hartness Flanders, an internationally recognized ballad collector and authority on folk music found in New England and in the British Isles. Deb will be joined by special musical guests celebrating 25 years of music making in the beautiful Old West Church. portion of the proceeds benefits Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. For more information email

debflanders@comcast.net or call 802-233-1015.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present country swing sextet The Sweetback Sisters on Friday, August 2nd at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be playing at the GreenTaraspace Art gallery on Route 2 in North Hero on Sunday August 4th from 4 - 6 p.m.

The Friel Sisters from Ireland will perform at a concert at the Elley-Long Music Center at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester on Tuesday July 30th with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and with music starting at 7 p.m.

