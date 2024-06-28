Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Fabulous Festival Season

By Robert Resnik
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:46 AM EDT
Canadian trio Bon Debarras, one of the featured performers at this week's Middlebury Festival On the Green
photo courtesy of the Artists
Canadian trio Bon Debarras, one of the featured performers at this week's Middlebury Festival On the Green

The Middlebury Festival On the Green, and much more !
This program will air on Sunday, June 30th from
7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of Celtic music with Cantrip on Friday July 5th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The VT Bluegrass Pjoneers will be playing at the Black Flannel Pub in Essex Jct on Wednesday July 3rd Beginning at 6 p.m. and a bluegrass brunch at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington on Sunday July 7th beginning at noon.

The Middlebury Festival on the Green will be be happening all week, featuring free live performances by many local and world musiic groups, including Bon Debarras, Bread and Bones, Vermont Public's own Myra Flynn, Twisted Pine, and many more...check www.festivalonthegreen.org for the complete schedule

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series kicks off on Wednesday July 3rd with Gypsy Reel. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
