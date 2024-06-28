Fabulous Festival Season

The Middlebury Festival On the Green, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday, June 30th from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of Celtic music with Cantrip on Friday July 5th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The VT Bluegrass Pjoneers will be playing at the Black Flannel Pub in Essex Jct on Wednesday July 3rd Beginning at 6 p.m. and a bluegrass brunch at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington on Sunday July 7th beginning at noon.

The Middlebury Festival on the Green will be be happening all week, featuring free live performances by many local and world musiic groups, including Bon Debarras, Bread and Bones, Vermont Public's own Myra Flynn, Twisted Pine, and many more...check www.festivalonthegreen.org for the complete schedule

The Proctorsville Summer Concert Series kicks off on Wednesday July 3rd with Gypsy Reel. The concert will be on the Proctorsville Green beginning at 6 p.m.