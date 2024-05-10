Happy Mother's Day !

Believe it or not, our 28th annual Mother's Day spectacular!

This program will air on Sunday, May 12th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House Presents folk duo Green Heron on Saturday, May 18, at the Ripton Community House at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of Scottish, Americana, and Québécois music by the Hanneke Cassel Band featuring Keith Murphy and Jenna Moynihan, plus Yann Falquet, on Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Internationally celebrated singer-songwriter Rupert Wates brings his thoroughly American acoustic folk to Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, VT, on Sunday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. Sophisticated yet endearingly casual Tom Pirozzoli will open.

Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe presents Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy

on Wednesday, May 15th at 7:00 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents

Hungrytown on Thursday, May 16th

at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main Street in Cabot.

Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

