All The Traditions

Happy Mother's Day !

By Robert Resnik
Published May 10, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
photo courtesy of Wikimedia

Believe it or not, our 28th annual Mother's Day spectacular!

This program will air on Sunday, May 12th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House Presents folk duo Green Heron on Saturday, May 18, at the Ripton Community House at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of Scottish, Americana, and Québécois music by the Hanneke Cassel Band featuring Keith Murphy and Jenna Moynihan, plus Yann Falquet, on Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Internationally celebrated singer-songwriter Rupert Wates brings his thoroughly American acoustic folk to Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, VT, on Sunday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. Sophisticated yet endearingly casual Tom Pirozzoli will open.

Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe presents Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy
on Wednesday, May 15th at 7:00 p.m.

The Cabot Folk Club Presents
Hungrytown on Thursday, May 16th
at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main Street in Cabot.
Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
