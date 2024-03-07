Basking in St. Patrick's Month

Don;t be fooled by our strange weather thisi "winter".... St. Patrick's Day is almost here !

This program will air on Sunday, March 10th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Pat Daddona on Friday March 15th from 6-9 p.m.

On Friday March 15th 7 p.m. a Mick Moloney Tribute Concert will be held in the McCarthy Arts Center at St. Michael’s College in Colchester. Live performances will include: William Lee Ellis, Hilari Farrington, Benedict Koehler, Sarah Blair, Yasi Zeichner, Roy Feldman, Fletcher Fischer, Gerlisa Garrett, Dana Lyn, Brian Perkins, Anthony Santoro and others.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band presents Langley Winds at the Barre Opera House on March 15, 2024 at 7 p.m.

The Ripton Community Coffee House Presents Singer-Songwriter Phil Henry on Saturday, March 16 at the Ripton Community House at 7:30 p.m.

A benefit concert to help defray medical costs for local musician Peter Riley will be held Tuesday March 19 at the Double E Performance Center, 21 Essex Way #300 in Essex, VT, starting 5 PM. Once again The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be one of many

Deja-Nous will perform at the Shelburne Vineyard on Friday 03/15 at 7 p.m. Deja Nous will also perform at the Venetian Soda Lounge on Pine St. in Burlington on Sunday 03/17 , during brunch time from 11 am to 1 pm.

