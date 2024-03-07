Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Basking in St. Patrick's Month

By Robert Resnik
Published March 7, 2024 at 9:02 PM EST
Maddy Prior and June Tabor— The Silly Sisters ca. 1975
photo courtesy of Topic Records
Don;t be fooled by our strange weather thisi "winter".... St. Patrick's Day is almost here !

This program will air on Sunday, March 10th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Pat Daddona on Friday March 15th from 6-9 p.m.

On Friday March 15th 7 p.m. a Mick Moloney Tribute Concert will be held in the McCarthy Arts Center at St. Michael’s College in Colchester. Live performances will include: William Lee Ellis, Hilari Farrington, Benedict Koehler, Sarah Blair, Yasi Zeichner, Roy Feldman, Fletcher Fischer, Gerlisa Garrett, Dana Lyn, Brian Perkins, Anthony Santoro and others.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band presents Langley Winds at the Barre Opera House on March 15, 2024 at 7 p.m.

The Ripton Community Coffee House Presents Singer-Songwriter Phil Henry on Saturday, March 16 at the Ripton Community House at 7:30 p.m.

A benefit concert to help defray medical costs for local musician Peter Riley will be held Tuesday March 19 at the Double E Performance Center, 21 Essex Way #300 in Essex, VT, starting 5 PM. Once again The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be one of many

Deja-Nous will perform at the Shelburne Vineyard on Friday 03/15 at 7 p.m. Deja Nous will also perform at the Venetian Soda Lounge on Pine St. in Burlington on Sunday 03/17 , during brunch time from 11 am to 1 pm.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
