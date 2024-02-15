Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

From Plainfield To The Pyrenees

By Robert Resnik
Published February 15, 2024 at 11:54 AM EST
Basque music master Kepa Junkera
Santiago Yaniz Aramendia
/
Photo courtesy of the Artist
Basque music master Kepa Junkera

Basque dances, folk revival favorites, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, February 18th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Des & Jim Gilmour on Friday February 23rd from 6-9 p.m.

The Slambovians will perform at the Stone Church in Brattleboro on Saturday February 24th.

The Westford Music Series presents the Will Patton Ensemble for the February offering in the monthly concert series. Will brings his quartet of extraordinary talented musicians to the Hall on Sunday February 25th from 4-5pm. FREE WILL DONATION. Pie raffle for extra fun as usual.

The Heather Pierson Trio will be playing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday February 22nd.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
