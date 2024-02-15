From Plainfield To The Pyrenees

Basque dances, folk revival favorites, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, February 18th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Des & Jim Gilmour on Friday February 23rd from 6-9 p.m.

The Slambovians will perform at the Stone Church in Brattleboro on Saturday February 24th.

The Westford Music Series presents the Will Patton Ensemble for the February offering in the monthly concert series. Will brings his quartet of extraordinary talented musicians to the Hall on Sunday February 25th from 4-5pm. FREE WILL DONATION. Pie raffle for extra fun as usual.

The Heather Pierson Trio will be playing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday February 22nd.

