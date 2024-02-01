Morris Dancing, Bossa Nova, and Much More !

This program will air on Sunday, February 4th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Scott Forest on Friday February 2nd from 6-9 p.m.

Burnham Presents in Lincoln..Marsh Lights featuring Colby Crehan on Saturday Feb. 10th. Bread and Bones will play a short opening set.

Sterling College presents an evening with songwriter Dana Robinson with special guests” “What Four” on Saturday, February 10th at Dunbar Hall - Sterling College, 16 Sterling Dr. Craftsbury Common, VT. Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm.

The Cabot Folk Club presents Dana & Susan Robinson w/Mitch Barron on bass Thursday, February 8th At the Willey Building Auditorium in Cabot.\

Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

For info call 802-793-3016 or email: director@cabotarts.org

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present traditional, folk, and Celtic music trio Genticorum, with special guests Seamus Egan and Lissa Schneckenburger, on Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

