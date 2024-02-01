Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Morris Dancing, Bossa Nova, and Much More !

By Robert Resnik
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:15 PM EST
image courtesyof Hannibal Records
This program will air on Sunday, February 4th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Scott Forest on Friday February 2nd from 6-9 p.m.

Burnham Presents in Lincoln..Marsh Lights featuring Colby Crehan on Saturday Feb. 10th. Bread and Bones will play a short opening set.

Sterling College presents an evening with songwriter Dana Robinson with special guests” “What Four” on Saturday, February 10th at Dunbar Hall - Sterling College, 16 Sterling Dr. Craftsbury Common, VT. Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm.

The Cabot Folk Club presents Dana & Susan Robinson w/Mitch Barron on bass Thursday, February 8th At the Willey Building Auditorium in Cabot.\
Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm
For info call 802-793-3016 or email: director@cabotarts.org

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present traditional, folk, and Celtic music trio Genticorum, with special guests Seamus Egan and Lissa Schneckenburger, on Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

