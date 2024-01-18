Benefit Concerts, Hazel and Alice, Coal Mining, and more!

This program will air on Sunday, January 21st from

7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The 17th Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival will be happening in and around Brattleboro on January 27th and 28th. For more information, please visit https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/

The Blue Cat Hot Spot, located at 575 Main St. in Castleton, presents Patrick Sargent on Friday January 26th from 6-9 p.m.

A Benefit Concert for March for Our Lives, featuring Canella, Jimi W., Doc Horton & Iveilah perform a concert to benefit MFOL: a movement dedicated to eliminating the epidemic of gun violence, will be happening at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Sunday, January 28th at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, January 28th there will be a benefit concert at The Bent Nails Bistro, 4 Langdon Street in Montpelier, from 4 to 8 PM, to raise money for beloved Vermont musician Mark LeGrand and his family. Musicians include Chad Hollister, the Dave Keller Band, D.Davis with Carrie Cook, The VT Bluegrass Pioneers, Guitfiddle, Miriam Bernardo, Tim Brick, Spencer Lewis and the Patti Casey/Colin McCaffrey duo.

Grammy-nominated songwriter Reed Foehl will perform at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Singer-songwriter Tommy Crawford will open.

