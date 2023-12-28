Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

Happy To Meet, Sorry To Part

By Robert Resnik
Published December 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST
The Late Great Shane MacGowan
Photo courtesy of the Artist's estate

The late great Shane MacGowan

An appreciation of some of the many fine musicians who passed on in 2023, a taste of some of the excellent new music being played in the Vermont Public listening area, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, December 31st from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Michael Chorney & his band Freeway Clyde will be performing in Lincoln as part of the Burnham Presents Series on Saturday January 6th

The 4th annual Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration will be happening all around Cabot on Saturday and Sunday, January 5th and 6th. Free Admission For All Events ! Festival highlights include:

Jeremy Sicely Band (Buck Fever CD release concert)

Simon Brooks (award-winning storyteller)

The Midnight Capers (Central Vermont’s own Morris Dance team)

No Strings Marionette Co. (marvellous theatrical storytelling with marionttes)

Scrag Mountain Music presents “Woodland Echos,” Featuring Evan Premo with Michael “Laughing Fox” Charette

Arts and Crafts Workshop for Kids

Cabot Community Theater (Mummer’s Play)

Cabot School Chamber Singers

Sunset Lantern Parade (Cabot Village Common)

Community Dinner (At Neighbors in Action)

The Bleeding Hearts (at The Den)

Dave Keller Band (Dance at the Willey Building)

Wassail (Community Sing!)

for more information check the website: www.CabotArts.org

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik