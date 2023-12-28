Happy To Meet, Sorry To Part

An appreciation of some of the many fine musicians who passed on in 2023, a taste of some of the excellent new music being played in the Vermont Public listening area, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, December 31st from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Michael Chorney & his band Freeway Clyde will be performing in Lincoln as part of the Burnham Presents Series on Saturday January 6th

The 4th annual Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration will be happening all around Cabot on Saturday and Sunday, January 5th and 6th. Free Admission For All Events ! Festival highlights include:

Jeremy Sicely Band (Buck Fever CD release concert)

Simon Brooks (award-winning storyteller)

The Midnight Capers (Central Vermont’s own Morris Dance team)

No Strings Marionette Co. (marvellous theatrical storytelling with marionttes)

Scrag Mountain Music presents “Woodland Echos,” Featuring Evan Premo with Michael “Laughing Fox” Charette

Arts and Crafts Workshop for Kids

Cabot Community Theater (Mummer’s Play)

Cabot School Chamber Singers

Sunset Lantern Parade (Cabot Village Common)

Community Dinner (At Neighbors in Action)

The Bleeding Hearts (at The Den)

Dave Keller Band (Dance at the Willey Building)

Wassail (Community Sing!)

for more information check the website: www.CabotArts.org

