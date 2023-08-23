Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

All The Traditions

A Brave New World

By Robert Resnik
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
Quebecois superstars Le Vent du Nord
photo courtesy of the Artists
Quebecois superstars Le Vent du Nord

A preview of the 31st New World Festival in Randolph, deep blues, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday August 27th
from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The 31st annual New World Festival will be happening in Randolph on Sunday September 3rd from noon until midnight. Featured performers include Le Vent du Nord, Cantrip, Triton, Genticorum, Frankie Gavin, Zigue, and many many more !

The Trust Us music series presents Jim Gilmour & Deserie Valloreo at the Poultney Pub on Saturday September 2nd.

Jon Pousette-Dart will be performing in his acoustic duo format in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 31st at Caffe Lena.

Summer Music at Grace presents Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira on Friday, September 1st at the Grace Episcopal Church in Sheldon, VT. Music begins
at 7 p.m.

Lewis Franco will be playing at the Greensboro Farmers Market on Wednesday August 30th
from 3-6 p.m.

Dana and Susan Robinson will be performing a free concert on the Cabot Village green on Tuesday, August 29th at 6 p.m.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik