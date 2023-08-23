A Brave New World

A preview of the 31st New World Festival in Randolph, deep blues, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday August 27th

from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The 31st annual New World Festival will be happening in Randolph on Sunday September 3rd from noon until midnight. Featured performers include Le Vent du Nord, Cantrip, Triton, Genticorum, Frankie Gavin, Zigue, and many many more !

The Trust Us music series presents Jim Gilmour & Deserie Valloreo at the Poultney Pub on Saturday September 2nd.

Jon Pousette-Dart will be performing in his acoustic duo format in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 31st at Caffe Lena.

Summer Music at Grace presents Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira on Friday, September 1st at the Grace Episcopal Church in Sheldon, VT. Music begins

at 7 p.m.

Lewis Franco will be playing at the Greensboro Farmers Market on Wednesday August 30th

from 3-6 p.m.

Dana and Susan Robinson will be performing a free concert on the Cabot Village green on Tuesday, August 29th at 6 p.m.