Didn't It Rain ?

Commemorating the many "once in a hundred years:" statewide flood situations that Vermont has endured in little more than a few decades, the 2nd Annual Cabot Arts and Music Festival, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 23rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Cabot Arts and Music Festival will be held in the center of the town of Cabot on July 28th & 29th. Featured performers include the Point Noire Cajun Band, Bon Debarras, Kat Wright, Barika, Vance Gilbert, and many more!

The Trust Us music series presents Jared Johnson at the Poultney Pub on Saturday July 29th.

On Sunday July 30th at 8 p.m., Erin McKeown and SPOUSE are performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon on Friday July 28th, Echoes of Floyd is performing at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Saturday July 29th Lewis Franco with special guest Susannah Blachly will perform at the Capitol City Farmer's Market in Montpelier from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

On Thursday July 27th, Slaughter Beach, Dog and Golden Apples perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

The Patrick Fitzsimmons Trio will perform at Tourterelle in the Barn in New Haven on Thursday, July 27th at 7 p.m.

On Thursday July 27th The Sky Blue Boys will play at the Bent Nails Bistro in Montpelier from 7 - 9 p.m.

On Friday July 28th The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Jericho Café and Tavern at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday July 26th, Lola Kirke and Lily Seabird perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present California-based, folk/roots/Americana trio Rainbow Girls on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

VT-based artist Reed Foehl will be playing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, July 30th

