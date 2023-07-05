Festival Time !

A preview of the 44th annual Middlebury Festival on the Green, a newly resurrected Solarfest, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 9th

from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Middlebury Festival on the Green presents free live performances each afternoon and evening this week. Featured performers include Jon Gailmor, Genticorum, the Garifuna Collective, Sarah King, the Faux Paws, and many more.

On Saturday July 15th, Wolfman Jack will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. The show begins at 8 p.m.

SolarFest’23 has been moved to a great new location In Brandon and will be held on Saturday July 15th & Sunday July 16th. Among the many musical performers at SolarFest are Dar Williams, Vermont Public's own Ray Vega, The Jim Gilmour Band, and Phil Henry. https://www.solarfest.org/festival-information/

There will be an Afro Caribbean Dance Party featuring the Garifuna Collective and Mal Maiz on : Saturday, July 15th at 5 p.m. at Fable Farm in Barnard.

On Friday July 14th, Delicate Steve and special guests Ruth Garbus and Mythless (Solo) will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

The Trust Us music series presents Jesse James and Matt Olson at the Poultney Pub on Saturday July 15th.

The Sky Blue Boys will perform on Sunday June 16th at the Whammy Bar in Calais. Music begins at 6 p.m.

