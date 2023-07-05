© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Festival Time !

By Robert Resnik
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
The Garifuna Collective, featured performers at the Middlebury Festival on the Green
image courtesy of the Artists
The Garifuna Collective, featured performers at the Middlebury Festival on the Green

A preview of the 44th annual Middlebury Festival on the Green, a newly resurrected Solarfest, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 9th
from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Middlebury Festival on the Green presents free live performances each afternoon and evening this week. Featured performers include Jon Gailmor, Genticorum, the Garifuna Collective, Sarah King, the Faux Paws, and many more.

On Saturday July 15th, Wolfman Jack will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. The show begins at 8 p.m.

SolarFest’23 has been moved to a great new location In Brandon and will be held on Saturday July 15th & Sunday July 16th. Among the many musical performers at SolarFest are Dar Williams, Vermont Public's own Ray Vega, The Jim Gilmour Band, and Phil Henry. https://www.solarfest.org/festival-information/

There will be an Afro Caribbean Dance Party featuring the Garifuna Collective and Mal Maiz on : Saturday, July 15th at 5 p.m. at Fable Farm in Barnard.

On Friday July 14th, Delicate Steve and special guests Ruth Garbus and Mythless (Solo) will perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

The Trust Us music series presents Jesse James and Matt Olson at the Poultney Pub on Saturday July 15th.

The Sky Blue Boys will perform on Sunday June 16th at the Whammy Bar in Calais. Music begins at 6 p.m.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
