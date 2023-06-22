© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

From Little Bighorn to Nantucket

By Robert Resnik
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
Custer's Last Stand, Carly Simon's birthday, and lots and lots of new releases!

This program will air on Sunday June 25th from
7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Saturday July 1st, Beau Sasser’s Escape Plan performs at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Friday June 30th, The Edd and Timbre Coup perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8:30 p.m.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be performing at the Richmond Farmers Market on Friday June 30th from 5-6 p.m.

The Poultney Pub presents Krishna Guthrie on Saturday July 1st.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
