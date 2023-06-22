From Little Bighorn to Nantucket

Custer's Last Stand, Carly Simon's birthday, and lots and lots of new releases!

This program will air on Sunday June 25th from

7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Saturday July 1st, Beau Sasser’s Escape Plan performs at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8 p.m.

On Friday June 30th, The Edd and Timbre Coup perform at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. Music begins at 8:30 p.m.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be performing at the Richmond Farmers Market on Friday June 30th from 5-6 p.m.

The Poultney Pub presents Krishna Guthrie on Saturday July 1st.