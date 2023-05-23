It's Always Good To Remember

Music for Memorial Day weekend, different takes on Jimmie Rodgers, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, May 28th

from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The "Free Now" CD Release Concert featuring Dave Keller, Lizzy Mandell, and Colin McCaffrey will be held on Thursday June 1st at the Maple Corner Community Center, 84 W. County Road, Calais (across from the Whammy Bar). Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary singer/songwriter John Gorka, plus folk duo Lizzy Mandell and Barry Stockwell, on Sunday, June 4th at 7:00 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Cabot Arts Presents Joe's Big Band on Saturday, June 3rd at 4pm in a benefit for the Cabot Fire Department at Catamount Airfield, 1009 Ducharme Rd. in Lower Cabot. Grounds open at 3 p.m. For more info please call 802-793-3016

The Goddard Gamelan Sulukala is pleased to announce a public performance of music and dance at the Goddard College Haybarn Theater in Plainfield on Saturday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, NY presents the Rough and Tumble band on Saturday June 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will perform on Friday June 2nd at the Jericho Café and Tavern on Rt 15 at 6 p.m.. and on Saturday June 3rd at the Whammy Bar in Calais, also at 6 p.m.