© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

It's Always Good To Remember

By Robert Resnik
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT
Vermont chanteuse Nikki Matheson
Photo courtesy of the Artist
/
Vermont chanteuse Nikki Matheson

Music for Memorial Day weekend, different takes on Jimmie Rodgers, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, May 28th
from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The "Free Now" CD Release Concert featuring Dave Keller, Lizzy Mandell, and Colin McCaffrey will be held on Thursday June 1st at the Maple Corner Community Center, 84 W. County Road, Calais (across from the Whammy Bar). Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary singer/songwriter John Gorka, plus folk duo Lizzy Mandell and Barry Stockwell, on Sunday, June 4th at 7:00 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Cabot Arts Presents Joe's Big Band on Saturday, June 3rd at 4pm in a benefit for the Cabot Fire Department at Catamount Airfield, 1009 Ducharme Rd. in Lower Cabot. Grounds open at 3 p.m. For more info please call 802-793-3016

The Goddard Gamelan Sulukala is pleased to announce a public performance of music and dance at the Goddard College Haybarn Theater in Plainfield on Saturday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, NY presents the Rough and Tumble band on Saturday June 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will perform on Friday June 2nd at the Jericho Café and Tavern on Rt 15 at 6 p.m.. and on Saturday June 3rd at the Whammy Bar in Calais, also at 6 p.m.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik