How Terribly Strange To Be 70

Some great ditties about getting older, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday, April 2nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Vision Video & Urban Heat on Friday, April 7th.

Appalachian string band The Steel Wheels will play at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Wednesday April 5th.

On Tuesday April 4th, Greet Death along with Lost Film & Greaseface play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

Natalie Padilla will have an Album Release show on Saturday, April 8th at Westford Common Hall, 21 Brookside Rd. in Westford. Music begins at 7 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, NY presents Fern Maddie with Bim Tyler on Saturday April 8th.

FOSTL Annual Meeting Presents: Jeff Snow's "softer side of Celtic" at the Springfield Town Library on Wednesday April 5th at 7 p.m.

Linda Warnaar’s Chickweed & Shebang will be playing at the Loading Dock of the North Country in Littleton, NH on Friday April 7th beginning at 8 p.m.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra proudly presents its Spring Concert at the Barre Opera House on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is by donation. The concert will feature guest artist fiddler Katie Trautz of Montpelier. Artistic Director Peter Macfarlane contributed a composition of his own, as well as two tunes by well-loved Vermont musician Pete Sutherland.

