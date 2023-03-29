© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

How Terribly Strange To Be 70

By Robert Resnik
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
207-Simon-Garfunkel-1.jpg
photo courtesy of Columbia Records
/
Simon & Garfunkel many years ago

Some great ditties about getting older, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday, April 2nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Stone Church in Brattleboro presents Vision Video & Urban Heat on Friday, April 7th.

Appalachian string band The Steel Wheels will play at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Wednesday April 5th.

On Tuesday April 4th, Greet Death along with Lost Film & Greaseface play The Stone Church in Brattleboro.

Natalie Padilla will have an Album Release show on Saturday, April 8th at Westford Common Hall, 21 Brookside Rd. in Westford. Music begins at 7 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, NY presents Fern Maddie with Bim Tyler on Saturday April 8th.

FOSTL Annual Meeting Presents: Jeff Snow's "softer side of Celtic" at the Springfield Town Library on Wednesday April 5th at 7 p.m.

Linda Warnaar’s Chickweed & Shebang will be playing at the Loading Dock of the North Country in Littleton, NH on Friday April 7th beginning at 8 p.m.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra proudly presents its Spring Concert at the Barre Opera House on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is by donation. The concert will feature guest artist fiddler Katie Trautz of Montpelier. Artistic Director Peter Macfarlane contributed a composition of his own, as well as two tunes by well-loved Vermont musician Pete Sutherland.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
