Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day, and the Dance Flurry!

Two kinds of Mardi Gras music, all kinds of waltzes, and lots of love!

This program will air on Sunday February 12th from 7-9 p.m.

This weeks calendar announcements:

The Barre Opera House presents Natalie MacMaster on Saturday February 18th

Cabot Arts presents concert and workshops with Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno, Saturday, February 18th. On tour from the Pacific Northwest, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno write and perform old-soul roots music with stunning breadth and originality. They are steeped in an instrumental culture of hard-picking and virtuosic musicianship. Both Leva and Calcagno grew up in the Appalachian stringband tradition. Afternoon Workshops in oldtime fiddle and country harmony singing are being offered. For more info and to sign up, visit: www.cabotarts.org

The Winter Roots Flurry Festival will be held within the Hilton/City Center in Saratoga Springs, NY from February 17th-19th. Winter Roots will present contra, swing and blues, Irish, English country, waltz, balfolk, Czech, square dance, sean-nós/old style Irish, Métis and French Canadian, Zydeco, samba, Israeli, and Scottish country dancing, along with concerts, workshops, and plenty of jams. Sessions range from beginner through experienced, and there are lots of opportunities to “learn-how.” Winter Roots will not include family or children’s programming, and Swing dancing will take place on Sunday February 19th only.

Alan Doyle, actor, producer, newly-minted best-selling author, and best-known as lead singer for Newfoundland’s beloved Great Big Sea, comes to the Barre Opera House with his Beautiful, Beautiful Band on Friday, February 17th at 8 p.m. Singer songwriter Chris Trapper opens the show.

A Mardi Gras Party with Point Noir Cajun & Folksoul Band will be held on Saturday, February 18th - doors at 7pm, music at 7:30 p.m. at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald St, Keene, NH. Find tickets at www.novaarts.org/events/mardigrasparty

A Young Tradition VT Mardi Gras Party - to benefit the Tom Sustic Fund with music by Point Noir, Yankee Chank, and members of Mango Jam will be heldon Monday, February 20th at 7p.m. at the Hotel Vermont, Cherry St, Burlington, VT.

Point Noir Cajun Band, Vermont’s newest Cajun dance band, finds its rhythm deeply seated in Southwest Louisiana. Band members include Katie Trautz, Chris Hollis, Helen Doyle, and Cannon Labrie.

Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs welcomes back Mary Fahl, formerly of October Project, on Saturday February 18th.

