Mardi Gras, Mississippi Blues, and More

Songs about canals, Bourbon Street, and Muddy Waters (for starters!)

This program will air on Sunday February 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Saturday February 11th at 8 p.m., the Fever Dolls play The Stone Church at 210 Main Street in Brattleboro.

Vermont Pubic and Spruce Peak Arts are planning a live performance inspired by our Brave Little State series: Homegoings…a series where we get to have meaningful conversations with Vermont artists of color. And now, some of these talented folks are joining forces for a live performance at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe on Saturday evening, February 11, at 7 p.m. Artists include Ferene Paris Meyer, a Haitian-American storyteller, Rajnii Eddins is a Burlington based spoken word poet/emcee and teaching artist, DonnCherie, a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter, singer, songwriter and producer Senayit Tomlinson, and VPR's own Myra Flynn.

A participatory international folk dance will be held on Sunday February 12th in the the Brownell Library's Koolvord Community Room at 6 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction from 3 until 5:30 p.m. Masks are required (library policy), and please bring clean shoes to dance in. For more info contact Louise Brill at dance@together.net

"thriftstore-Americana" duo The Rough & Tumble headline; indie-folk duo High Tea celebrate their new CD; and tasteful trio Decatur Creek opens at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th.

