© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

Mardi Gras, Mississippi Blues, and More

By Robert Resnik
Published February 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST
Muddy, Willie, and Buddy
photo courtesy of Chess Records
/
O to have been there: Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, & Buddy Guy in the Chess Studio 1964

Songs about canals, Bourbon Street, and Muddy Waters (for starters!)

This program will air on Sunday February 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Saturday February 11th at 8 p.m., the Fever Dolls play The Stone Church at 210 Main Street in Brattleboro.

Vermont Pubic and Spruce Peak Arts are planning a live performance inspired by our Brave Little State series: Homegoings…a series where we get to have meaningful conversations with Vermont artists of color. And now, some of these talented folks are joining forces for a live performance at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe on Saturday evening, February 11, at 7 p.m. Artists include Ferene Paris Meyer, a Haitian-American storyteller, Rajnii Eddins is a Burlington based spoken word poet/emcee and teaching artist, DonnCherie, a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter, singer, songwriter and producer Senayit Tomlinson, and VPR's own Myra Flynn.

A participatory international folk dance will be held on Sunday February 12th in the the Brownell Library's Koolvord Community Room at 6 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction from 3 until 5:30 p.m. Masks are required (library policy), and please bring clean shoes to dance in. For more info contact Louise Brill at dance@together.net

"thriftstore-Americana" duo The Rough & Tumble headline; indie-folk duo High Tea celebrate their new CD; and tasteful trio Decatur Creek opens at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik