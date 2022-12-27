Ring In the New !

Hello 2023 ! We celebrate with great voices from far and near, classic blues, and much much more !

This week's calendar announcements:

The Westford Music Series presents Seamus Egan & Yann Falquet in concert on Sunday, January 8th from 4-5 p.m. at the Westford Common Hall.

Seamus and Yann will also be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday January 7th.

Cabot Arts Presents the Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration on Friday and Saturday, January 6th and 7th in venues all around Cabot, Vermont. The festival features an eclectic array of performing arts and activities for all ages, Including music from Rusty Dewees, Jon Gailmor, (New Orleans style band)Les Dead Ringers, morris dance troupe Midnight Capers, and many more.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse concert series at Lebanon, NH's First Congregational Church on the Green presents the Vermont string band Still Hill and Vermont fiddler Patrick Ross on Friday January 6th at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a special co-headline matinee concert with Americana Act of the Year nominee Jake Swamp and The Pine plus Derek Sensale of Pinedrop at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Fallsat 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe presents Beg, Steal or Borrow on Saturday January 7th at 7 p.m.

