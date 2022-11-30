© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

A Bounty of Musical Birthdays

Published November 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST
Anna
Canadian songwriter Anna McGarrigle
photo courtesy of the Artist
Country rock pioneer Chris Hillman
Photo courtesy of the Artist
Yorkshire songstress Kate Rusby
photo courtesy of the Artist

Kate Rusby celebrates her 49th birthday today, Anna McGarrigle and Chris Hillman both turn 78, we go Walking Back To Bristol, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday December 4th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This weeks calendar announcements:

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra directed by Peter Macfarlane will perform their Winter Concert on Saturday, December 10th at 7 p.m. at the Barre Opera House. Admission is by donation. The VFO will be presenting a concert of traditional tunes, a lively mix of jigs from Ireland, Scotland and Canada, reels from Appalachia, Quebec and Scotland, a schottische and more from Sweden, a polka from Shetland, a hornpipe from who-knows-where, together with a few Scottish marches, some waltzes, and a heart-rending slow air !

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be bringing some sizzling bluegrass to the Adamant Community Center in Calais on Saturday December 10th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Low Lily's Winter Solstice tour with Matt Flinner will be happening at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury on Friday December 9th.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
