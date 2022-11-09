Discovering and Remembering

Armistice Day, Veterans Day, A final farewell to this year's Daylight Savings Time, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday November 13th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Sky Blue Boys will perform on Wednesday November 16th at the Wallingford, VT, Town Hall from 7-9 p.m.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will perform on Friday November 18th at Bent Nails, 4 Langdon Street in Montpelier at 7 p.m.

The folk duo The Rough & Tumble will be performing for the first time at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, November 20th.

Blues legend Robert Cray will perform at the Barre Opera House on Sunday November 20th.

Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey will perform at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon on Friday November 18th at 7p.m.

Francesca Blanchard will be performing at the Stone Church in Brattleboro on Thursday November 17th.

the folk duo Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards will play the Stage 33 Live listening room on Sunday, November 20th in a 3:00 p.m. matinee. Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls.

The Flynn Center in Burlington presents Gladys Knight on Saturday November 19th at 7:30 p.m.