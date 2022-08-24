© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

Row On, and Rise Again !

Published August 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
Stan_Rogers.jpg
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
/
Canadian songwriter Stan Rogers

A preview of the 30th anniversary of Randolph's New World Festival, dear old Stan, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday August 28th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The 30th Annual New World Festival will be held in downtown Randolph on Sunday September 4th. Featured performers include Le Vent du Nord, Cantrip, Karan Casey, Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet, Zigue, and many many more!

The Ripton Community Coffee House at Lincoln Presents Five-Piece Irish band Connla on Saturday September 3rd at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, Vermont, at 7:30 pm.

Mountain Mac Cider Company presents live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Friday, September 2nd from 6-8 p.m., featuring Low Lily. Details on Facebook at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

Lewis Franco and the Missing Cats with special guest Susannah Blachly will be performing at Beth Jacob synagogue in Montpelier on Thursday September 1st beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Irish songstress Karan Casey will be performing at Barn Arts Feast and Field in Barnard on Thursday September 1st and at the New World Festival in Randolph on Sunday September 4th.

Blues Before Breakfast will be playing at Moog's Place in Johnson on Saturday September 3rd.

Tags

All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
See stories by Robert Resnik