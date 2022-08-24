Row On, and Rise Again !

A preview of the 30th anniversary of Randolph's New World Festival, dear old Stan, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday August 28th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The 30th Annual New World Festival will be held in downtown Randolph on Sunday September 4th. Featured performers include Le Vent du Nord, Cantrip, Karan Casey, Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet, Zigue, and many many more!

The Ripton Community Coffee House at Lincoln Presents Five-Piece Irish band Connla on Saturday September 3rd at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, Vermont, at 7:30 pm.

Mountain Mac Cider Company presents live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Friday, September 2nd from 6-8 p.m., featuring Low Lily. Details on Facebook at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

Lewis Franco and the Missing Cats with special guest Susannah Blachly will be performing at Beth Jacob synagogue in Montpelier on Thursday September 1st beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Irish songstress Karan Casey will be performing at Barn Arts Feast and Field in Barnard on Thursday September 1st and at the New World Festival in Randolph on Sunday September 4th.

Blues Before Breakfast will be playing at Moog's Place in Johnson on Saturday September 3rd.

