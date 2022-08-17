E komo mai - Celebrating Hawaii becoming the 50th state 63 years ago today, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, August 21st from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Folk musician Lenny Solomon will play the Stage 33 Live listening room at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls on Sunday, August 28th at 4 p.m. Limited seating. The performance will be recorded and filmed. More information at stage33live.com

The Scandinavian band Frigg will be performing at La Ministere, 4521 St. Laurent in Montreal on Saturday, August 27th at 7 p.m.

Spencer Lewis and the New Old Vermonters will perform at the Plainfield Rec Field on Sunday, August 28th from 4-5 p.m.

The Summit School of Traditiional Music and Culture in Montpelier presents the Summer Spice Celebration on Saturday August 27th. Featured performers include: Jake Blount, Sammy Lynd, the Slide Grinders, and Nadine Landry! The Celebration will feature Workshops, Jams and Concerts all day. All events will be at the Old Shelter in Hubbard Park, Montpelier.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of swing and Americana music by Zara Bode's Little Big Band and StompBoxTrio as part of the 2022 Next Stage "Bandwagon Summer Series," on Sunday, August 28th at 4:00 p.m. on the lawn at New England Center for Circus Arts at 10 Town Crier Drive in Brattleboro.

The Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield presents the WDEV Radio Rangers on Saturday August 27th. All shows start at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting. Light supper fare and desserts will be available for sale or you’re welcome to bring your own.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

