Ballads, Bourees and Blues

Ballads and bourees, lots of local musicians, the Unknown Blues Band, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday July 31st from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, presents the annual Summer Concert series in Proctorsville. on Wednesday August 3rd we welcome Beecharmer, an acoustic duo from Wilder. Each week the music starts at 6:00 p.m., and is always on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for further information.

Pete Sutherland and Oliver Scanlon are playing an outdoor concert at the beautiful Orchard Valley Waldorf School campus in East Montpelier on Friday, August 5th from 7-8 pm. The concert is open to the public and is by goodwill donation.

The Patrick Ross Band will present a free concert in Newbury, VT on Thursday August 4th at 6 p.m.

Roochie Toochie & the Ragtime Shepherd Kings will be playing at the Caledonia Grange #9 in East Hardwick on Thursday August 4th from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Old time trio Last Chance featuring Chris Hollis, Jenny Monfore, and Katie Trautz will be playing at the Montpelier Farmer’s Market on August 6th from 10am-1pm.

The Michele Fay Band will be playing on Lower Main St. in Morrisville opposite the Union Bank gazebo on Friday August 5th at 5:30 p.m.

The Vermont Blues Retreat is providing two community concerts at the Compass Music and Arts Center, Park Village, Brandon, on August 4th and 5th at 7:30p.m. The faculty features some of Vermont’s finest blues musicians notably blues guitarist and vocalist Dennis Willmott, Paul Asbell, legendary Kenny B on bass, Chuck Eller, Johnny Falk, Bob Stannard on harmonica and vocals, and Jeff Salisbury on drums.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!