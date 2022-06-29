© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

From Sea To Shining Sea

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
fireworks
photo by Resnik
/
Fireworks on the Burlington waterfront - July 3rd, 2017

Celebrating Independence Day, a preview of Middlebury's Festival on the Green, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 3rd from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Michele Fay band will perform at Pizza by the Pond at the Blueberry Hill Inn
in Goshen on Thursday July 7th at 6 p.m.

The Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield presents David Mallet on Saturday July 9th. Music begins at 5 p.m.

The 43rd Annual Middlebury Summer Festival on-the-Green ─ a free, family-friendly music series supported by community donations and volunteers ─ will be held during the week of July 10th through the 16th under the big white tent on the Village Green in Middlebury. “Brown Bag” family-friendly programs are presented from Noon until 1 p.m. weekdays with evening musical performances from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and 7 until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Featured this year: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band; Bruce Molsky; Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem; Jon Gailmor; Vermont Folklife Center Traditional Arts Showcase; É.T.É.; Radio Free Honduras; Reggie Harris; Damn Tall Buildings; Oshima Brothers; CFI; and Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance.

The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents Mile 12, a Boston-based bluegrass band, on the 7th of July

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Tags

All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
See stories by Robert Resnik