From Sea To Shining Sea

Celebrating Independence Day, a preview of Middlebury's Festival on the Green, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 3rd from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Michele Fay band will perform at Pizza by the Pond at the Blueberry Hill Inn

in Goshen on Thursday July 7th at 6 p.m.

The Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield presents David Mallet on Saturday July 9th. Music begins at 5 p.m.

The 43rd Annual Middlebury Summer Festival on-the-Green ─ a free, family-friendly music series supported by community donations and volunteers ─ will be held during the week of July 10th through the 16th under the big white tent on the Village Green in Middlebury. “Brown Bag” family-friendly programs are presented from Noon until 1 p.m. weekdays with evening musical performances from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and 7 until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Featured this year: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band; Bruce Molsky; Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem; Jon Gailmor; Vermont Folklife Center Traditional Arts Showcase; É.T.É.; Radio Free Honduras; Reggie Harris; Damn Tall Buildings; Oshima Brothers; CFI; and Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance.

The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents Mile 12, a Boston-based bluegrass band, on the 7th of July

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!