Saturdays, 10-10:30 p.m.

All Songs Considered is home to the best new music and a community of fans always ready to share their opinions on the current music scene. Every week, host Bob Boilen and producer Robin Hilton go through hundreds of new CDs to find music that's worth getting excited about, whether it's the latest Swedish pop band, a hip hop artist going ambient, or a singer-songwriter with a twisted new take on love.

