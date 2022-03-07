Rescan Help

General steps for rescanning

Although rescanning steps differ with different TV models, here are some general steps to lead you through the process:



Check your TV owner's manual or on-screen menu options for instructions.

Using your television's remote control, press the Menu or Settings option. (Note: a "Smart TV" may have a smart button that must be used to access the settings menu. It will generally have the manufacturer's logo on it.)

Locate Channels or Tuner Set Up or AutoTune option.

Check the menu for an option of Antenna Type or Connection Type followed by either Antenna or Cable.

For antenna users, make sure that the designated setting is Antenna.

From the menu, choose Digital Channel Search (depending on the manufacturer, alternate choices may include Channel Scan, Channel Search or Autoprogram.)

Allow the TV to complete the search. You may see a bar listing how many channels have been found. The process may take several minutes to complete.

Once complete, confirm the menu prompt, then press the exit or quit option.

Rescanning help for common TV models

All TV manufacturers differ, so menu options, wording and other items related to rescanning may vary. The best way to complete the channel scan is to refer to the TV owner's manual. The following is general help for specific models as researched in 2020. This is only intended to be a guide.

How to rescan a Toshiba TV:



Press the MENU button on the remote control.

Use the arrow buttons to select SETUP from the upper items and press ENTER.

Using the left/right arrow buttons, select Antenna or Cable as desired. Select START SCAN to begin the Auto Tuning.

https://support.toshiba.com/support/viewContentDetail?contentId=4009239

How to rescan a Samsung TV:

Press the MENU button on your remote control.

Scroll down to Auto Store and press the ENTER button.

Select Antenna type and press the ENTER button.

Select the antenna type that you are using (Air or Cable) and press the ENTER button.

http://homehelphub.com/Product/Samsung-How-do-I-tune-digital-channels-on-my-Samsung-television/2116

How to rescan a Vizio TV:

Press the MENU button on your Vizio remote.

Go to TUNER and press OK on the remote.

The menu will have “Tuner Mode” listed at the top. Make sure this is set to Antenna. If it says “Cable,” then change it to Antenna.

Select AUTO CHANNEL SCAN and press the OK button.

http://vizhdtv.com/connecting-cable-service-satellite-service-or-antenna-channels-to-a-vizio-tv/

How to rescan a Sony TV:

Note: instructions may vary slightly depending on the TV model.

Connect your TV to your cable or antenna source with a coaxial cable line.

Press the MENU button on your remote to bring up your TV's menu.

Use the arrow keys on the remote to navigate through the menu and select the CHANNEL tab.

Select ADD DIGITAL CHANNELS and select OK to confirm.

All available digital channels will be automatically tuned into the TV.

https://www.techwalla.com/articles/how-to-tune-digital-tv-channels-on-the-sony-bravia

How to rescan a Sharp TV:

Choose AIR.

Use the Left and Right arrow buttons on the remote to highlight START, then press ENTER.

The TV will perform a scan for available signals, which may take several minutes to complete. When the channel scan is complete, an overview of the number of channels found will be presented.

https://www.techwalla.com/articles/how-to-tune-a-sharp-tv

How to rescan a Panasonic TV:

Highlight the PROGRAM CHANNEL option, then press OK to enter the Program Channel menu.

Press the right or left remote button to select ANTENNA in the ANT In box.

Press the down button to select AUTO, then press "OK."

https://itstillworks.com/channel-search-panasonic-viera-38813.html

How to rescan an LG TV:

Press MENU on the remote control/TV set.

Select SETUP on the menu and press OK.

Select AUTO-TUNING and press OK.

Select START, then press OK.

The television will begin to search for all available channels.



https://www.techwalla.com/articles/how-to-program-channels-on-an-lg-tv

Antenna information and recommendations

Our broadcast channels 33, 20, 30, 46 are UHF.

Our broadcast channel 28 is VHF. To receive channel 28 over the air, you’ll need a VHF antenna. If you don’t already have one, we strongly recommend a combination VHF/UHF rooftop antenna with preamplifier to enhance your reception.

Recommendations:

VHF-only Rooftop Antenna: Stellar Labs “Deep Fringe” Directional Antenna.

Combo VHF/UHF Rooftop Antenna: Winegard Platinum Series Antenna

Note: With the Winegard Combo antenna, we strongly recommend adding a preamp.

Recommended Preamp: Winegard LNA-200

VHF-High Gain Rooftop Antenna: Fracarro BLV6F

Your local electronics dealer/installer may have additional recommendations.

Links to additional information and antenna options:

antennaweb.org/Address

overtheairdigitaltv.com/tv-station-locator-tool