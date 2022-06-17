VPR midday newscast for Friday, June 17

Watch & Listen
Ways To Watch
Ways To Listen
Schedules
Vermont Public Passport
Ways To Watch
Ways To Listen
Schedules
Vermont Public Passport
Shows
Vermont Edition
The Frequency
Brave Little State
Vermont This Week
Made Here
All Things Gardening
Eye On The Sky
Vermont Edition
The Frequency
Brave Little State
Vermont This Week
Made Here
All Things Gardening
Eye On The Sky
News
COVID-19
Government & Politics
Climate & Environment
Housing
Health Care
Aging
Economy & Working
National & World News
COVID-19
Government & Politics
Climate & Environment
Housing
Health Care
Aging
Economy & Working
National & World News
Music
Playlists
Classical
Friday Night Jazz
Safe & Sound
My Place
All The Traditions
Timeline
Playlists
Classical
Friday Night Jazz
Safe & Sound
My Place
All The Traditions
Timeline
Kids
But Why?
Mister Chris and Friends
For Educators
PBS Kids
But Why?
Mister Chris and Friends
For Educators
PBS Kids
Support Us
Become A Member
Update Membership
Business Sponsorship
Philanthropy
Become A Member
Update Membership
Business Sponsorship
Philanthropy
Connect
Shape Our Coverage
Events
Newsletters
Help & FAQ
Shape Our Coverage
Events
Newsletters
Help & FAQ
Search
© 2022 Vermont Public |
PRIVACY
Public Files:
WVTI
·
WOXM
·
WVBA
·
WVNK
·
WVTQ
·
WVTX
WVPR
·
WRVT
·
WOXR
·
WNCH
·
WVPA
·
WBTN-FM
WVPS
·
WVXR
·
WETK
·
WVTB
·
WVTA
·
WVER
For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Menu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Vermont Public
On Air
Now Playing
Vermont Public Classical
On Air
Now Playing
Replay
On Air
Now Playing
BBC World Service
All Streams
Watch & Listen
Ways To Watch
Ways To Listen
Schedules
Vermont Public Passport
Ways To Watch
Ways To Listen
Schedules
Vermont Public Passport
Shows
Vermont Edition
The Frequency
Brave Little State
Vermont This Week
Made Here
All Things Gardening
Eye On The Sky
Vermont Edition
The Frequency
Brave Little State
Vermont This Week
Made Here
All Things Gardening
Eye On The Sky
News
COVID-19
Government & Politics
Climate & Environment
Housing
Health Care
Aging
Economy & Working
National & World News
COVID-19
Government & Politics
Climate & Environment
Housing
Health Care
Aging
Economy & Working
National & World News
Music
Playlists
Classical
Friday Night Jazz
Safe & Sound
My Place
All The Traditions
Timeline
Playlists
Classical
Friday Night Jazz
Safe & Sound
My Place
All The Traditions
Timeline
Kids
But Why?
Mister Chris and Friends
For Educators
PBS Kids
But Why?
Mister Chris and Friends
For Educators
PBS Kids
Support Us
Become A Member
Update Membership
Business Sponsorship
Philanthropy
Become A Member
Update Membership
Business Sponsorship
Philanthropy
Connect
Shape Our Coverage
Events
Newsletters
Help & FAQ
Shape Our Coverage
Events
Newsletters
Help & FAQ
Search
SCHEDULES
Local Newscasts
VPR midday newscast for Friday, June 17
Published June 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
Listen
•
2:49
Tags
Local Newscasts
VPR Newscast
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff