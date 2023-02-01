© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Timeline

Timeline: Julius Eastman

By James Stewart
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST
Julius Eastman was a openly gay Black composer in the 70s and 80s in New York City who died penniless, homeless and almost completely forgotten in 1990, forgotten that is until today.

Celebrate Black History Month with this extended version of the entire project from Timeline, as we explore the life and legacy of composer/performer Julius Eastman.

Inspired by an article that Vermont writer John Killacky wrote for The Arts Fuse back in July of 2022 this project includes voices of people who knew Eastman and those who are bringing his music to a new generation of listeners. We speak with music historians, other composers of color and Grammy nominated music ensembles as we unpack the music and influence of this long ignored composer.

Dive into the story of Julius Eastman and remember to follow the Timeline.

Special thanks to Myra Flynn for help in editing this entire series for Timeline.

Timeline
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
