Timeline: Julius Eastman

Celebrate Black History Month with this extended version of the entire project from Timeline, as we explore the life and legacy of composer/performer Julius Eastman.

Inspired by an article that Vermont writer John Killacky wrote for The Arts Fuse back in July of 2022 this project includes voices of people who knew Eastman and those who are bringing his music to a new generation of listeners. We speak with music historians, other composers of color and Grammy nominated music ensembles as we unpack the music and influence of this long ignored composer.

Dive into the story of Julius Eastman and remember to follow the Timeline.

Special thanks to Myra Flynn for help in editing this entire series for Timeline.