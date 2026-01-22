The intersection of race and class
A cold front is moving in, bringing some very chilly temperatures to the region; some new fishing regulations; and the Williston Selectboard formally opposes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s activity in town. Plus, Vermont Public’s Erica Heilman presents the next installment of “What Class Are You?”
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch and Blue Dot Sessions.
Loading...