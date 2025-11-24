Monday, Nov. 21, 2025
A UVM study shows hope for early dementia detection; Vermont Fish and Wildlife has some tips for deer hunting; meet a Vermonter working to protect black ash trees in the state…and the story behind the famous catamount at the Vermont History Museum.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...