Against stepping down
A conversation with the chair of Vermont’s Republican party about why he was against the pending resignation of a GOP state senator who participated in a racist text group chat. Plus, the new president of UVM says the school will increase its tuition rates next year, the Public Utility Commission opens a probe into financial difficulties at the Hyde Park Electric Department, the Vermont DMV plans to shut down for a few days next month for computer upgrades, and a Democrat from Orleans County says he’ll run for the seat vacated by the state senator who recently said he'd resign from that office.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...