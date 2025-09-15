Afghan delicacies
Afghan refugees are helping a Windham County school district serve up high quality vegetarian fare for students who don’t eat meat. Plus, Vermont’s home prices continue to rise even as the pandemic-era buying binge starts to level off, Gov. Scott taps an executive from Rutland Regional Medical Center to serve as Vermont’s next health commissioner and he’s also appointed a new labor commissioner, and recent drought conditions have been having an impact on apple crop yields.
