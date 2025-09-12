Snake in the Grand
There’s excitement over the discovery of a timber rattlesnake in a part of Vermont the reptile had not previously been spotted. Plus, Vermont’s Secretary of State says she won’t comply with a Trump Administration request to turn over voter data, there’s been a vacancy easing in Chittenden County’s notoriously tight rental market, the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream decry what they call a failure of political messaging by the company’s current owner, a shortage of horse veterinarians in Vermont is making things challenging for equine owners, and we preview two major bicycling races taking place today and Sunday in Quebec City and Montreal in our weekly sports report.
