Sex ed dilemma
How Vermont plans to keep teaching sex education in schools amid Trump administration threats to end federal funding over gender identity references. Plus, Burlington’s City Council green-lights two-million dollars in state grant funding to develop an overdose prevention center, a former state director of the Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators faces charges of felony embezzlement, forecasters say it’ll start feeling a lot more like winter with freezing overnight temperatures expected in the region soon, and apple growers are using mitigation strategies to keep crops healthy amid challenging regional drought conditions.
