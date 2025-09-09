Bern notice
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks about building a grassroots working class agenda for the Democratic party while fighting the influence of billionaires trying to curry favor with the Trump administration. Plus, federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a woman who pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting a border patrol agent in Vermont, an infectious disease doctor explains why most people should get a COVID booster despite recent federal guidelines recommending it only for people over 65, Caledonia County's interim state's attorney has been named to the job on a permanent basis, and research is underway to determine why there appear to be more bears than usual in Vermont.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...