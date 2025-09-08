Angling for redemption
A New Hampshire man has his dream of becoming a fishing guide blocked by a decades-old Granite State law regarding people with past felony convictions. Plus, once-frozen federal money has now been released allowing Vermont to build eleven new fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, state regulators suggest Brattleboro Memorial Hospital may need to consult an independent observer to oversee its troubled finances, a Manchester woman arrested by ICE officials has been moved to a processing center in Michigan, and environmental advocates urge people to pick up trash and other debris from their local streams as part of September’s Vermont River Clean-Up Month.
