Spiritual relief
We visit an East Barnard church with a new outhouse built on the grounds that’s free and open to the public. Plus, Sen. Sanders calls on Health Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over his handling of federal vaccine policy, Rutland Regional Medical Center reaches a settlement with state regulators over a two-year old budget issue, a Shelburne police officer avoids jail time by pleading guilty to a reduced charge after fatally hitting a bicyclist with his vehicle, a Democratic primary looks likely in New York as two candidates vie to unseat Republican representative Elise Stefanik in next year’s midterms, and the Boston Red Sox get some very bad injury news regarding their superstar rookie outfielder in this week’s sports report.
