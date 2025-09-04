Fall color fall
Considering the effect this summer’s drought will have on the fall foliage season. Plus, the Vermont Medical Society scores a legal victory against the Trump administration in a case about removing public health data from federal websites, the Scott administration’s plan to have state workers in their offices more often faces pushback from the union, school bus drivers return to the roads in Windham County after a company-imposed lockout against them was lifted, the UVM Medical Center is making changes to how operating rooms deliver anesthesia in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and a long-serving town manager for Bennington has died.
