Camp Agape
Visiting a summer camp for young kids who have an incarcerated parent. Plus, UVM Health Network could make more than 80 million dollars in profit next year if state regulators approve the hospital’s budget plans, midwives at Copley Hospital say they’ll be laid off once the hospital closes its birthing center later this year in a cost-cutting move, Republican Lieutenant Governor John Rogers and Democratic Secretary of State Sarah Copeland-Hanzas say they plan to run for re-election in 2026, and Quebec schools face a big teacher shortage as the new academic year approaches.
