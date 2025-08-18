Seeking answers
Relatives of a man fatally shot by Vermont State Police while he was undergoing a mental health crisis are asking questions about why the incident led to his death. Plus, Gov. Scott denies a request from President Trump to send Vermont National Guard troops to the District of Columbia, some Lamoille County residents are asking state regulators to stop Copley Hospital from closing its birthing center, the company that purchased Gardener’s Supply says only one of the store’s retail locations will close down following the sale, a local music editor discusses why the popular Burlington venue Nectar’s was forced to shut down, and three dogs were successfully rescued after getting stuck on a Mount Pisgah cliff ledge.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
