Historic restoration
Deconstructing a home on the property of Montpelier's founding settler to its original state as a floodplain. Plus, an overnight shelter for young adults opens in St. Albans, three people have died recently in Montreal due to extreme heat, Rep. Becca Balint decries president Trump’s order deploying National Guard troops to the District of Columbia as a pretext for dealing with crime, a former Vermont star college athlete and philanthropist has died, and we examine the shifts in power at the top of the Major League Baseball standings in our weekly sports report.
