Northern slights
Gauging the economic impact as Canadian visitation to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom drops in response to president Trump’s hostile rhetoric and tariffs. Plus, the UVM Medical Center will reduce the number of patients admitted for overnight care in a cost cutting move, there’s a shortage of school counselors and psychologists in Vermont as public school students prepare to return to the classroom, an international graduate student at Dartmouth drops his lawsuit against the Trump administration after getting his legal status reinstated, and Vermont’s Secretary of State says she will ignore any request from the Trump administration to share Vermont voters’ personal information.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...