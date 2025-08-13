Spurning bridges
Why a New Hampshire town is pausing work on a multi-million dollar project to fix a pair of pedestrian bridges between Brattleboro and the Connecticut River. Plus, a renowned Vermont climate expert calls for a national day of activism to rally for solar energy projects amid federal rollbacks, parts of the northern Champlain and St. Lawrence Valleys have been under a heat advisory while drought conditions are being seen throughout the state, and Vermont increases the amount of Medicaid dollars people can use moving back home from long-term care facilities.
