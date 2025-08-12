Words carried on the wind
The Montshire Museum in Norwich has what’s known as a wind phone in its 100-acre forest for people who want to speak to lost loved ones. Plus, State regulators review budgets from Vermont hospitals with a requirement to keep expenses and insurance rates at no more than a three percent hike from last year, construction begins on forty new affordable housing units in Burlington, a federal lawsuit seeks to overturn a new New Hampshire law that denies state funding for schools with DEI programs, and a new poll shows more young people in Quebec want the province to become independent.
