State of the state’s prisons
A conversation with the retiring head of Vermont’s Department of Corrections after his nearly four year tenure. Plus, Gov. Scott faces backlash for his decision to provide the federal government with the sensitive personal information of people receiving food assistance benefits, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital puts its budget before state health care regulators as it tries to mitigate severe financial deficits, housing advocates advise people forced to leave Vermont's motel voucher program to appeal to the state's Human Services Board, and Gov. Scott says he’s working on a strategy to bring a good number of state employees back to work in downtown Montpelier.
