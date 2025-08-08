Adult day service needs
Day programs providing critical care for older adults and people with disabilities have been closing in Vermont, but efforts are underway to extend services in some areas. Plus, state officials move to expand access to Vermont’s medical cannabis program, a local donation will add more than 50 acres of land to Roxbury State Forest, Vermont’s Supreme Court is preparing to hear a lawsuit over who can maintain public trails that run through private land, an associate justice is set to retire from the state’s high court, and we reflect on a very good week for fans of the Boston Red Sox in our weekly sports report.
