Strategizing for summer school
Vermont’s after school summer programs are using a patchwork approach to get the funding they need to operate this year. Plus, a new affordable housing project opens in Berlin, Vermont remains on a list of states the Justice Department claims have regulations preventing the enforcement of federal immigration laws, why a former state Governor has stopped just shy of visiting every one of Vermont’s 251 towns, villages, and cities, and New Hampshire becomes the first New England state to ban transgender health care for minors.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
